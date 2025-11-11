My name is Linda Lou Raspiller. I was born in Reddick, IL on July 24, 1945. Linda passed peacefully Nov 9 2025, at home surrounded by loved ones. In 1963 I married the love of my life, Stanley Raspiller. We moved to Wisconsin in 1963, where we raised our four kids on a dairy farm. Those were the best years of my life.

Some of my favorite things were gardening, cooking and baking, and playing cards and board games with my family. There were many challenges in the early years, raising young children, working outside jobs and farming full-time. My various employments included waitressing, nursing aid and store clerk, but my passion was farming and being a mother.

At 35, I developed Parkinsons’ Disease which proved to be a lifelong struggle; however, we continued to farm till I was 55. Then in 2000 we sold the farm and moved to Lime Ridge. I was employed at Sauk County Health Center where I worked till 70 years of age. In 2015 I retired and underwent a revolutionary brain surgery for Parkinson’s, which was a huge success. The following year we moved to Reedsburg to be closer to family. Stan and I had four good years there before he passed at age 84. I continued to live in my own home until 2023, when I then moved to assisted living.

Thanks to my devoted children, some of the highlights of my later life were the times spent travelling through the Western states, visiting many National Parks, a trip to Vermont to see the beautiful fall colors, and a European vacation to Switzerland and Italy (Germany too!) which was a lifelong dream of mine.

In September of 2025, I received a shocking diagnosis of a rare type of blood cancer Plasma Cell Leukemia. It was a relief to hear that this was going to be relatively quick and painless. As unexpected and unsettling as the news was, I am at peace. I feel I have accomplished all I had set out to do in my life.

I am survived by my four beautiful children: Ted (Kris, Jessica, Dalton) Renee (Lamia, Hana) Tony (Kim, Courtney, Brandon) and Amy (Rod)

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a future date.

