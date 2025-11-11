Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday afternoon, November 7th, 2025, at approximately 2:00 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 82 and County Road, in the Town of Forest.

Stephen J. Hynek, age 63, of Hillsboro, WI was operating a 1972 Ford truck travelling southeast on County Road P. The truck was loaded with shelled corn, and the operator reported a mechanical issue with the brakes as he approached the intersection of Highway 82. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and came to rest crossways of both Highway 82 travel lanes.

Injured, Hynek was flown from the scene by GundersenAIR to Gundersen (Emplify) Health System in La Crosse, WI.

Due to cleanup of the load spillage, Highway 82 was closed until 4:40 PM.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Area Ambulance, GundersenAIR, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Vernon County Emergency Management assisted with community notifications of the highway closure.

Sheriff Torgerson would like to commend an alert motorist, a 50-year-old female from Hillsboro, who was traveling east on State Highway. She saw what was unfolding and stopped west of the intersection. Another motorist, a 45-year-old male from rural Hillsboro was turning right onto Highway 82, from County Road P and saw the truck quickly approaching from the rear as he made the turn. This should serve as a reminder to always stay alert when operating a motor vehicle and avoid distractions. As always, Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank all our volunteers who faithfully and selflessly serve our communities. A special thanks to everyone who assisted with cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation.