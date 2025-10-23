James M. “Jim” Rhodes, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00pm until the time of service.

Jim was born on February 17, 1949 in Rockford, IL, to James and Clara (Bader) Rhodes. He attended high school and some college in Milwaukee, and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jim worked for the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal for 17 years before moving to Stevens Point in 1984, where he was employed by the U.S. Post Office in Wisconsin Rapids. He later moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 2006 and retired from the Post Office after 28 years in 2013.

Jim had a lifelong love of sports, playing them in his younger years, later enjoying watching games on TV, and would talk sports with anyone. He enjoyed visiting the casino and dog racing. Jim loved spending time with good friends at local bars, where everyone knew him as “Jimbo”. He was really into Family Tree building for many years, and even helped friends with theirs. Jim also had a great sense of humor, had a joke for any occasion and could put a smile on anyone’s face. He was loved by many and regarded as a great person, great dad, and would help anyone in need.

Jim is survived by his son, Travis Rhodes; grandchildren, Lily and Royce; step-grandchildren, Devon, Jason, and Brittney; sister, Lillian (Gary) Fuchs; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Rhodes; and sister, Susan (Norm) Thrasher.

Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.