Melanie Grace Merritt, 76, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 6, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at Marshfield Medical Center in Wisconsin. Her doting husband George (of 53 years), held Melanie gently in his arms as she passed.

Melanie was born January 06, 1949 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Alden E. and Dorothy G. (Davis) Cowen. Melanie was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, and later earned an Associate’s degree in accounting from Western Technical College.

She married George, her partner in love and life, and was blessed

with three children, Joseph, Anastasia, and George, Jr. She worked at American Motors/Chrysler until she retired in the mid-eighties. After retiring, she and George moved to central Wisconsin where they ultimately ended up settling in the village of Necedah. Although, “semi-retired,” George accepted a position with Marshfield Clinic as their in-house courier, and Melanie put her love of numbers and sunny disposition to work at the Mauston Medical Clinic. Both positions were a perfect fit for their effervescent personalities, and it showed for many years. They were the epitome of sunshine and happiness, enjoying the ride. Moreover, when immediate and extended family also began moving to, and residing in the local area, they were absolutely thrilled!

Melanie was a lifelong learner and always up for adventure, whether she was cruising on an ocean liner or skippering their pontoon boat-she did it with class and style. She was affectionately known as, “The River Queen,” coined by a good friend of the family who also named George-“The River Rat!”

Melanie enjoyed the game of life! She gladly accepted any board game challenge, played Euchre to Old Maid, camped from tent to motor home, read anything she could put her hands on, and, above all, rejoiced in spending time with family. You never saw her without a smile on her face. (Or without George far behind!) She exemplified the definition of positivity and you were always greeted and treated to one of Melanie’s radiant smiles, that was typically complemented with her infectious laughter. She truly personified positivity and the warmth from her smile made your heart happy!

Melanie took pleasure (and challenge) learning new things, even through her seventies! She was always a wealth of knowledge – whether it was how to thread a needle or how to thread a pipe, Melanie was our “Go-to,” gal.

Melanie was preceded in death by her father-Alden E. Cowen, mother-Dorothy G. Cowen, grandson-Mitchell P. Merritt, great grandson-Anthony A. Epstein, and great granddaughter Abigail E. Epstein.

Survivors: Husband-George M. Merritt, Children-Joseph (Tina) Boissonneault, Anastasia (David) Epstein, George (Alicia) Merritt, Brother-Timothy (Bonnie) Cowen, Sister-Cynthia (Walter) Merritt, Grand

children-Danielle (Brad) Barton, Brittany Hintz, Andrew (Kelli) Epstein, Kayla Merritt, Cody (Cristina)

Boissonneault, Noah (Ashley) Boissonneault, Connor (Cailin) Epstein, and Joseph Boissonneault.

Great-Grandchildren- Chace, Braden, Cambry, Jonathan, Madelyn, Damon, Camden, Levi, Keegan, Waverly, Michael, Peter, and Thomas. Melanie also adored her many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She loved them and they loved their, “Auntie Melanie,” right back!

Melanie’s kind heart, penchant for life, and beautiful smile are already missed by those who loved and adored her. So, please join us for:

A Celebration of Life

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Noon until 3:00 p.m.

Strongs Prairie Town Hall

1588 State Hwy 21

Arkdale, WI 54613

In honor of Melanie, please wear a bright color of some sort! Not required, but all who knew Melanie, knew she had an affinity for bright, fun, colors, especially ORANGE!

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.