Steve Frank Boshardy Jr. – or what we knew him as, “Pa” – passed away October 19, 2025. He was born on June 16, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Wisconsin during his teen years, and to Mauston in his early twenties, where he created more than a home – he built a family, and more memories than any of us could ever count.

Pa was a builder, not just of homes and projects, but of relationships with the people he worked with and for. When I was young, he would come pick me up to help him at his work. I never made his job any easier, but it was some of the best quality time I got to spend with him. He taught me the importance of hard work and taking pride in the work we were doing.

Though he was passionate about his work, his real pride was his family. His wife, Debbie; and his daughter, Stephany were his world. He loved them endlessly – and when the family grew and “Lukie” and the grandkids came along, his love grew right with it. Growing up, I could always count on Grandma and Pa to be at every game, every school event, and every milestone big and small. He was always there – and you knew he was there by the trail of people pointing at the guy who had just offered their kid a cigarette.

That’s just who he was: loving, but rarely serious. Constantly pushing people’s buttons and finding a way always to keep people on their toes. He had a big heart, but an even bigger personality.

“Pa taught us a lot without ever really trying to. He taught us to work hard, love each other, and to take life as it comes. He was one of a kind – someone who could never be replaced. The world feels quieter without him, but we’ll keep him with us in our laughs, our milestones, and every project we finish with his same stubborn ways.” – Written with love by his oldest grandchild Josh Georgeson

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debbie (Bohnsack) Boshardy; son, Tom (Alison) Boshardy; daughter, Stephany (Luke) Georgeson; grandchildren, Joshua Georgeson, Haddie Georgeson, Steve Georgeson, and Colin Boshardy; sister, Terry (James Sr.) Hayward; nieces and a nephew, and special friends Dick and Natalie Schwab.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister-in-law.

No formal services are planned; the family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

