William R. Arnold Sr., age 76, of Oxford passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 while on vacation in Kariba, Zimbabwe, Africa.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane: his son Bill Jr (Sue), his daughter Corcinna (Cori), his grandsons Dustin (Kyla), Chase (Kortney) and Bryce; his granddaughter Samantha; his great grandsons Owen and Kase; and his great granddaughters Emma and Blake, and a sister, Cathy Arnold. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Aly, who will greatly miss her ‘Daddy’.

Bill was born on December 9, 1948 in Beloit, WI to Ralph and Eva (Meech) Arnold. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1967. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a Spec 4 in the Big Red One and Americal Divisions of the US Army where he received two Purple Hearts (one in each division). He served from February 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1971.

Bill married his high school sweetheart Diane Maly on March 2, 1970 in Honolulu, Hawaii while on R & R from Vietnam. He returned to his job at the Chrysler plant in Belvidere, IL which he retired from in 1999. He graduated from Rock Valley College Rockford, IL with an Associate’s Degree in Earth Science.

Bill and his wife built their dream home in the Oxford area completing it in 2020. Bill called it his “Paradise on Earth”. While living in Beloit, WI, Bill was active with the Turtle Volunteer Fire Department where he also served as an EMT and paramedic. He served at one time as the Turtle Township Chairman. He was also a former member of St. Stephen’s Parish in Clinton and the Knights of Columbus.

Bill loved to trap, hunt, fish, and shoot trap as well as traveling all over the World. He was a former member of the Rock Valley Anglers, the Beloit Rifle Club and Ducks Unlimited. Bill was the Parade Marshall for the 2024 Fourth of July parade in Adams/Friendship.

Bill was a life member and Chaplain of the Oxford VW Post 6003 where he enjoyed calling Bingo on Monday nights when he wasn’t traveling or trapshooting at the Pine Bluff or Westfield trap clubs. He was a life member of VVA.

Bill participated in 2019 as part of the Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC accompanied by his daughter Cori. He also went proudly on the Vet’s Roll in 2024 to Washington DC.

Bill was a devout member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he enjoyed serving as an usher and greeter. He was third degree knight at the St. Joseph’s KC Council #6718 where he served as an Inside Guard. He was the sextant of Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Bill was the current Commander of the Adams County Honor Guard. He was also on the Veteran Service Commission to help with the new memorial at the courthouse.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara Brown; and nephew Jason Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Oxford VFW Post 6003, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or the Knights of Columbus Council #6718.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Father David Bruener officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Brooks, Wisconsin.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, and again at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.