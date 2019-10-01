Chris John Rhinehart, age 88, of Easton, Wisconsin passed away Monday, November 4th, 2024 at Our House Senior Living Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Oldest child of Kenneth Keith and Beulah Ione (Byers) Rhinehart, Chris was born on September 21, 1936. He graduated Adams-Friendship Area High School in the class of 1954. He ran cross country and was a FFA member. Chris served in the US Army from February 1959 to January 1961 in Korea doing construction work. He received an Honorable Discharge and was a Decorated Marksman (rifle). Chris worked for DL Gasser Construction starting April 1966 (36 years) retiring on December 31, 2002. He remains a legend as Bony among crews still today. After retiring from DL Gasser Construction he continued working for his cousin Dale at Rhinehart Construction Adams, WI until 2017. Chris purchased the family farm in Easton, WI from his parents in 1968, milking cows and crop farming.

On December 23, 1973 he married the love of his life Clara Ann Burdi Nero in Chicago, IL.

Chris enjoyed spending time with family, nightly dinners at Jeff and Sara’s house, Wednesday night supper club and Friday night Fish Fries at his brother’s Springville Tap along with helping his family with all their projects.

Chris enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badges, Packers and attending games of the Adams-Friendship High School basketball team.

Chris loved his work, cutting wood and the outdoors. He enjoyed taking rides to see what was happening in his community, stopping for visits with neighbors and family, watching for deer with a stop for ice cream on the way.

He had a passion for fishing: Trout fishing, bluegill fishing, and ice fishing… Chris could be found at the creek behind his house, the Easton Mill Pond or on one of many special fishing trips to the lake in Birchwood with his family and fishing buddy, Jordan.

Deer hunting was also a family event, hunting opening weekend in the marsh with his son Joe, grandchildren Ryan, Tracy and Rocco. For years Uncle Chris’s house has been the meeting point for the family’s annual Thanksgiving Day deer drives.

In life, he was Uncle Chris to most in the community. Uncle Chris always choose to give back the youth of the community supporting scholarships for students at Adams Friendship Area Schools, Adams Friendship FFA, and supporting youth at the Adams County Fair livestock sale. He said the previous generations helped him gain his education with a scholarship to UW Ag Short Course, so it was his turn to give back. Chris and his late wife, Clara, were also great supporters of our local hospital foundation.

Chris was preceded in death by his wife Clara Ann (Burdi) Rhinehart, step-son Joseph Michael Nero, parents Kenneth and Beulah (Byers) Rhinehart, brothers George and Larry Rhinehart, sister Carol Babcock, in laws Nick Babcock, Ernelle, Cathleen, & Judith Rhinehart.

Survivors:

Brother: Kenneth “Jerry” (Linda) Rhinehart,

Daughter-in-law Deborah Nero

Grandchildren: Joseph & Stephanie Nero, Ryan & Tracy Nero; Robert & Amanda Nero; Steven & Corinne Nero- Great Grand Children Madison, Samantha, Chloe, Rocco, Ashlyn, Natalie, Michael, Joseph Frank Nero, Brooklyn, Samantha and Iris Aragon. Great-great-grandchildren Stella Szot and Luca Devereux

Nieces & Nephews:

Kristy (Joe) Huber – Jeffrey (Sara) Huber, Josh (Emma) Huber, Jordan (Heidi) Huber

Mike (Tori) Babcock- Kendall Babcock, Chris (Rachel) Babcock

Scott (Kim) Babcock, Beth Babcock, Ben (Brenna) Babcock,

Dan (Ellen) Babcock,

Rhonda (Gary) Henningsen. Nicki Babcock, Monique Rios,

David (Julie) Rhinehart and family

Connie (Ron) Frymark and family

Andy (Cathy) Rhinehart and family

Michelle Rhinehart-Friedli and family

Great-Great Nieces and Nephews with two more expected this spring

Uncle Chris will be deeply missed by his cousins, and extended family members and the community.

Special Thanks to his cousin Vernon Rhinehart, care-givers Bonnie Stratton, Emma Hamilton and caregivers from Cooperative Care of Wautoma and the staff from Our House Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Military honors will follow Mass at church. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday December 1, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at church on Monday.

Interment will be a private family ceremony at the Easton Cemetery, Town of Easton, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.