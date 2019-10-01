Verona D. Bliss, age 82 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by her loving family, giving her the ability to finally meet her infant daughter, that had passed, so many years ago.

She was born on March 9, 1942 in Vernon County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Glen and Yula (Berg) Revels and attended the Hillsboro Schools.

Verona was united in marriage to Donald Bliss on December 14, 1957 at the Mount Pisgah Church near Ontario. Together they farmed and raised their family in the rural Elroy area. Don preceded her in death on April 10, 1994.

Verona was an active lady who enjoyed so many things and there was always room for one more……of anything or anyone it seems. She was an avid grower and gardener of flowers and plants and continued looking for more at Amish greenhouses, you know all roads lead to somewhere.

She enjoyed cooking, attended all the family functions, and gave blood – she was a donor of 15 gallons and 2 pints. She also worked at La Crosse Footwear in Hillsboro and seasonally at Swiss Colony. In more recent years you could usually find her sitting on her front porch in Wonewoc, watching the people and traffic go by in her squeaky rocking chair.

Survivors include her family that she enjoyed so much, children, Barb Bliss, Brad (Amy) Bliss, Mark (Drea) Bliss and Chris Bliss (Dave Waterman); grandchildren, Logan (Theresa) Bliss, Jacob Bliss, Branda (Tyler) Muller, Mitchell Bliss and Olivia Bliss; great grandchildren, Sophie and Maxsin; sisters, Veda Hatfield and Lois Revels; sister-in-law, Diane Revels and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Donald; she was preceded in death by her Parents; infant daughter, Rebecca; longtime partner, Marlin “Ray” Gehri; brothers, Carl, Ronald and Alvin Revels and sister, Linda Kettle.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice.

