One person has died, another injured, and a third is jailed after a traffic crash on Co Hwy A on Thursday morning.

On November 7th 2024 at 10:20 am., a Monroe County deputy came across the two vehicle crash on County Highway A, west of County Hwy T. The subsequent investigation showed that a 2009 GMC Sierra, driven by Kristoffer Cattle (39) of Tomah, was headed eastbound when it crossed completely into the westbound lane and stuck a westbound vehicle. The westbound vehicle was a 2016 Chevrolet Spark driven by David Wilcox (63) of Tomah. Wilcox died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle with Wilcox sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken from the scene by GundersenAir.

Prior to the crash, Law enforcement was attempting to locate the the GMC Sierra after it had been seen driving erratically and stuck a sign in the City of Sparta.

The investigation found that Cattle was believed to be under the influence of illicit drugs. Cattle was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail. Some of the charges he is facing include Homicide by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Homicide, and Operating after suspension causing death. Cattle will have his Bond hearing on Monday, November 11th at 1:00pm. Bond Hearing can be viewed online by following the link on the Monroe County Clerk of Courts Website at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/clerk-of-courts/ .

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Ambulance, Tomah Ambulance, Wilton EMS, Norwalk Fire Department, Norwalk First Responders, GundersenAir, Monroe County Medical Examiner, and Monroe County Highway Department.