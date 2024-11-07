Dear Families and Community,

I am writing to provide an update on the operational referendum question that appeared on the ballot Tuesday, November 5. According to the election results, the referendum fell short of being approved by a majority of voters in the School District of Mauston.

As a result, district leaders and the Board of Education may need to make some difficult decisions as we look to balance our budget for the next school year. We will continue to experience financial challenges due to an outdated and inequitable state school funding formula, inadequate funding increases from the state, and increasing expenses.

While the solution presented was not the right fit at this time, we remain incredibly appreciative for the engagement of our community throughout this process. This is a community that truly cares about its local schools and the students we serve.

We look forward to your continued engagement as we move forward. In the meantime, thank you for your consideration of the referendum question on the November 5 ballot.