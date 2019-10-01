Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin officials are asking area residents to consider giving the gift of life by donating blood during a two-day blood drive November thirteenth and fourteenth at Tomah’s Recreation Park. Versiti account representative Emily Cogdill said blood donations are not always at the top of the list heading into the holiday season. Versiti is the sole blood supplier to over fifty hospital systems in Wisconsin including Tomah Health. As an extra incentive, all attempting donors will be entered into a drawing for a fifty-dollar gift certificate to the Hilliker Tree Farm in Tomah. Donors can register for a donation time online at Tomah Health - dot - ORG.