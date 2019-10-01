State Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) issued the following statement

after being re-elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly to serve the 41st Assembly District.

“I’m honored to earn the support of the wonderful people of the 41st Assembly District to be

their voice in Madison. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished during the six years I’ve been in

office and I look forward to continuing to be an advocate for rural Wisconsin; fighting to reduce

taxes, ensuring that public safety, rural health care providers, and our family farms are getting

the support they need, and finally, making sure we’re properly funding transportation

infrastructure, hospitals and schools.”

The 41st Assembly District includes:

Adams County: Wisconsin Dells, Dell Prairie, Easton, New Haven and Springville

Columbia County: Wisconsin Dells, Newport

Juneau County: Lyndon Station, Union Center, the town and village of Wonewoc,

Kildare, Lyndon, Seven Mile Creek, and Summit

Richland County: the entirety of the county

Sauk County: the city and town of Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Cazenovia, the town and

village of Ironton, the town and village of La Valle, Lake Delton, Lime Ridge, Loganville,

North Freedom, Rock Springs, Dellona, Delton, Excelsior, Freedom, Washington,

Westfield, Winfield, and Woodland

Vernon County: Viola

Kurtz was first elected to represent the 50th Assembly District in 2018, and has served the last

two terms on the Joint Finance Committee.