It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Scott Earl Lorenzen in his home in Nekoosa, November 7, 2024 at the age of 62. Scott was born on September 30, 1962 in Milwaukee to Earl and Georgiana Lorenzen (Janssen).

Scott attended school in Columbus, WI until 5th grade when the family moved to Adams-Friendship. He enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball in High School. Graduating in 1981 he then went to trade school in Wisconsin Rapids. Having his CDL license he moved to Texas working as a surveyor and Vibe Operator for an oil company. After a couple years the company moved him to Montana and Wyoming. He worked out West for 2 ½ years before moving back to Wisconsin. Scott enjoyed traveling and was not a fan of Wisconsin winters so off he went to work in Florida.

In 1987-1988 he moved back home and worked for Rhinehart Building, then for Best Energies as a shipping clerk. When Best downsized Scott joined a tower painting crew then started his own business. When he became ill, and diagnosed with cancer at the age of 59, he took a part time maintenance position for the town of Rome. He was in remission at time of his passing.

Scott had met the love of his life, Sherry Marie Cook. So very kind and good they were to one another.

Scott very much enjoyed strumming away on his guitar, sitting outside watching the wildlife, campfires, spending time with and helping friends. He belonged to The River Rats Camping group.

Scott was preceded in joining the Lord: Mother and Father, Earl Lorenzen and Georgiana Klicko (Lorenzen).

Scott is survived by Sherry Marie Cook (soulmate); Sister Donna Abfall (Lorenzen); Brother-in-law Roger Abfall; Nephew Mac Abfall; Nieces: Jocelyn Feest (Abfall), Georgiana Reichard (Abfall), and Mikkin Budiac (Abfall); and 4 great nieces.

Visitation 11:00 followed by 12 noon service on November 16, 2024 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship followed by a gathering and meal at 1:00 at VFW in Adams, WI.