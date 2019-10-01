Lois E. Peters, 76, died on Monday, November 11, 2024, at Tomah Health surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 14, 1948, to Steven and Edith (Bonsall) Kelly in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Delavan High School Graduating Class of 1966. Lois was united in marriage to Lewis Peters in 1972 in Delevan, WI. After they were married they lived in Darien, WI and in 1978 they relocated to the Tomah area. Throughout her life, Lois worked at the O’Rustic Inn, Burnstad’s Packporch, and also cleaned homes. She loved crafting, and antiquing. She enjoyed working around the house; making it into a warm and welcoming home, working with her flowers and gardens. Lois loved being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother and her family camping trips were always special. She will be remembered for her kind and generous heart knowing she loved you more!

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lewis Peters; father, Steven Kelly of Monument, CO; step father, Bob Schiller of New Lisbon; daughter, Kim (Aaron) Mockler of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Cody (Kailyn Schaitel) Peters, Hayden (Alayna) Peters, Brady Mockler, Beau Mockler; great grandchildren, Kyler and Chad; siblings, Linda (Tony) Kaderabek of Appleton, Patrick Kelly of Rochester, Peggy (Allen) Eaves of Grandview, TN, Pamela (Jim) Parco of Monument, CO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Peters; her mother, Edith; and her father and mother-in-law, Maynard and Marian Peters.

A Prayer Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2024, 7:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Camp Douglas Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.