Join us in celebrating our local farmers at the upcoming Farmers’ Appreciation Dinner! Let’s come together to honor our farmers and show our support for the hard work they do every day!

The sponsorship will be $40 per meal/family. The meal includes a 16-20lb frozen turkey, a 5lb bag of potatoes, a bag of stuffing mix, 4 large cans of vegetables, jellied cranberries, gravy, a loaf of bake-and-serve bread, and a large frozen pie all in a reusable grocery bag. This was met with an overwhelming amount of gratitude and surprise by the farmers. Last year we were able to lighten the load of 90 farming families of not only the New Lisbon area but other surrounding towns as well during their busy harvest season.

Please contact Tania Clark via text: at (608) 633-4301 or email: farmerapprecitation@gmail.com. You may also drop any donations off at the New Lisbon Chamber office during hours or use our QR code for a quick and easy donation.