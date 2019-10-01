Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted subject who fled from Wisconsin State Patrol on I-90/94 outside Tomah.

On Tuesday 11/12/24 at approximately 1:00 PM Wisconsin State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90/94 westbound in Juneau County. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and Wisconsin State Patrol terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol located the vehicle in Monroe County and the vehicle fled again, eventually coming to a rest in the ditch of I-94 between CTH ET and Industrial Avenue.

The driver, Demetrius L. Johnson (39 years old) of Racine, WI, fled on foot into a wooded area west of I-94. Johnson was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and was noted to have violent tendencies.

Additional law enforcement resources from Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Tomah Police Department responded to the area and searched for Johnson.

At approximately 5:30 PM a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant saw Johnson walking on CTH ET at the east city limits of Tomah. Johnson fled northbound on a snowmobile trail.

Additional resources responded and established a perimeter before searching for Johnson again.

At approximately 8:30 PM Johnson was located by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) team from Fort McCoy Fire Department and was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office a short time later after being apprehended by a K-9.

Johnson was medically treated on scene before being taken to the Monroe County Jail by Wisconsin State Patrol..

Assisting agencies included Tomah Police Department, Tomah Fire Department, Monroe County Emergency Management, Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Tomah Police, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Holmen Police Department, and Tomah Area Ambulance.