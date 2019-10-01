Mary Teper Repka, born August 31, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Friday, September 6, 2024 at 90 years old at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston.

Mary was married to Richard (Dick) Repka in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin in 1963 on the 6th of November, who preceded her in death December 15th, 2009.

Mary is survived by a stepson James Repka (Lisa) granddaughter Laura (Tim) Baron and great grandchildren Natatie, Kendal, and Carter and a special friend Sally Erickson.

Mary and Dick loved to travel especially to Branson, Missouri, Grand Ole Opry, Nashville and as far as Hawaii.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston.

Interment will be at the Mauston, Cemetery.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com