Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a single-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning, September 8, 2024, at approximately 12:00 AM, in rural Elroy, WI, in the town of Hillsboro.

A 17-year-old male was operating a Ford F-250 pickup truck traveling northwest on County Road WW, northwest of State Highway 33 when the operator lost control while negotiating a curve to the left. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned several times, and came to rest in a field.

Seatbelts did not appear to be in use and a 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The operator was either ejected or exited the vehicle on his own. Both were seriously injured and transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Hillsboro, WI, by Hillsboro Area Ambulance. The operator was later flown to the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, WI, by UW Health Med Flight.

At approximately 1:00 AM, the 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at Gundersen St. Joseph’s by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Area Ambulance, UW Health Med Flight, Gundersen Air, University of Wisconsin Police, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Although the investigation is ongoing, speed, alcohol, and vehicle equipment all appear to be contributing factors.

More information may be released on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim as well as our first responders and everyone involved in this horrific tragedy.