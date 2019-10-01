On Friday, September 6, 2024, Robert “Bob” Burch of Wilton, passed away peacefully at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Bob was born in Ladysmith, WI, on November 9, 1960 to Ruth (Overhagen) and James Burch.

On December 29, 2006, Bob married his best friend and companion, Dutch Amberg. Dutch and Bob built their dream home in Wilton in 2007.

Bob started his journey with Norbco Industries in 2000. He started in Tomah and ended in Watkins, Minnesota, with retirement in 2022.

Bob absolutely loved cutting wood, having campfires and “borrowing” things. He loved watching the Packers, playing cards, dancing and lighting off fireworks. Bob had a smile and laugh that everyone adored.

Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, Dutch; his son, Tucker (Jen); granddaughter, Cora; mother and father in law, Don and Donna Amberg; brother-in-law, Jerry; sister-in-law, Dawn; and their “kids” Andi (Mark), Dani (Jenna), DJ (Chris) and Donnie (Lauren); his siblings, Scott (Pauline), Chris (Brian) and Jeff (Brenda); and many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Elroy. A time of visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting with arrangements.