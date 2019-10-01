Dorothy J. Klipstein, age 101 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

She was born on February 23, 1923, the daughter of Herbert and Agnes Mary (White) Popp in the Town of Glendale, Kendall, Wisconsin.

Dorothy was united in marriage to Melvin “Bud” Klipstein on February 7, 1942 in Mauston. They farmed in the Town of Plymouth, for many years. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1991.

She also volunteered at the Elroy Legion Hall for many, many years and the Meals-on-Wheels program. She enjoyed bird watching, solving puzzles and a few Herefords as pets were her “hobby.” She always enjoyed a good game of cards and a good laugh, along with with hosting and attending family get-togethers.

Survivors include her children, Joyce Sinkule, Rodney (Deb) Klipstein, Roger Klipstein, Donna (Bob) Sather, Gary Klipstein, Dennis (Mary Jo) Klipstein, Robert Klipstein, Sandy Klipstein, Bruce Klipstein and Debra Klipstein (Rodger Pierce); daughter-in-law, Marlene Klipstein; twelve Grandchildren, several Great and Great Great Grandchildren; sister, Audrey Sosinsky and sister-in-law, Irene Popp. She is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and long-time friends.

In addition to her husband, Melvin “Bud”; she was preceded in death by her Parents; son, David Klipstein; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Klipstein; son-in-law, Thomas Sinkule; granddaughter, Amy Jo Blaha; sister, Eleanor Perkins and brothers, Robert Popp and Bernard Popp.

There will be a gathering at the American Legion Hall in Elroy on Monday, September 16, 2024, with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. and a meal following. Interment will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery, rural Elroy.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com