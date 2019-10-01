Ithaca Bulldogs (3-0) – The Bulldogs blanked Hillsboro 18-0 to pick up their first ever Scenic Bluffs Conference victory. The Bulldogs defense has now pitched back to back shutouts. Berlin Indians (2-1) – Berlin Buried Wautoma in their conference opener and have just one loss to a very strong Kiel Football team. Nekoosa Papermakers (3-0) – The Papermakers are off to a surprise 3-0 start to their season after dispatching Mauston 22-8 in their return to the South Central Conference. Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (2-1) – The Chiefs dropped their season opener but have won back to back games including a conference opening victory over Waupun. Bangor Cardinals (2-1) – Bangor once again is one of the favorites in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and pounded Brookwood 42-0 in their conference opener. It’s a different look Cardinals team but they will still be very strong as they showed against the Falcons. Royall Panthers (2-1) –Royall rolled over New Lisbon 44-12 behind 5 Jackson Bender running touchdowns. They have rival Brookwood this Friday. Hillsboro Tigers (2-1) – Hillsboro will be without their starting quarterback this season after suffering an injury against Boscobel in the season opener. There is still plenty of talent on this team but they were shutout by Ithaca 18-0 in their conference opener. Cashton Eagles (2-1) – Cashton has bounced back after falling in week 1 to win to games convincingly although against weaker competition. They will try to win their 3rd in row vs New Lisbon this Friday. Adams-Friendship Green Devils (2-1) – Adams-Friendship is in slight rebuild mode but are still of to a 2-1 start after blanking Ripon 6-0 last Friday. Tomah Timberwolves (1-2) – Tomah had a brutal loss to Richland Center in their season opener and were then handled by West Salem but came from behind to defeat Baraboo last Friday. Baraboo defeated Tomah twice a season ago.

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.