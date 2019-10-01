Take control of your health by reserving your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center in Lake Delton on Thursday, September 19 from 7 to 10 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. In addition to these services, cholesterol screenings will be available for a small fee.

Appointments are required for all services. Call 608-254-5888 to reserve your spot today!

For more information on future events, visit milebluff.com.