The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team lost a heartbreaker to Nekoosa Tuesday evening falling 3-2 in 5 sets. Mauston dropped the opening set but came back to take set two. Nekoosa went on to win the third set but Mauston dominated set 4 to force a winner take all race to 15 set five. Mauston built a 9-3 lead in the deciding set but saw Nekoosa finish on a 12-3 run to win the set and the match. Maddi Quist had 16kills while Bre Heller had 5 blocks. Ellie Poullie had 37assists for the Golden Eagles who drop to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the South Central Conference.