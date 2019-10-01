John Edwin Viegut, 78, passed away on September 8th, 2024, in Baraboo, WI. Born on January 12, 1946 in Wausau, WI, John was the cherished eldest son of Marvin and Lorraine Viegut. Throughout his life, John was a beacon of love and strength for his family and friends.



John leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He was the beloved husband of Linda, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage, filled with mutual support and deep affection. A dedicated father, he was immensely proud of his five children: Troy (Lisa; grandkids: Trenton, Troy, Trevor, Tyler, Thomas: great-grandkids: Sadie), Tim (Toni; grandkids: Ty, Cody, Torrin, Trey: great-grandkids: Tae, Harper, Gio), Terry (Nikki;) grandkids: Bailey, Wyatt, Chloe, Peyton, Ryder: great-grandkid: Bryn), Tammy (Matt; grandkids: Holden, Alex), and Tanya (Dustin; grandkids: Sophia, Grace). John also held a special place in his heart for his cats, Dawson and Dixie.



John’s sisters, Dorothy (Larry), Mary (Duke), and Dawn (Art), remember him as a guiding light of strength and a source of unwavering support and love. A devout Catholic, John was a current member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Baraboo and a long-time member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Parish in Eagle, WI. His faith was a cornerstone of his life, providing him with comfort and guidance.



John flew over 1 million airline miles during his career. He was known for his charismatic personality, work ethic, and ability to deliver solutions to challenging problems. He was proud of his tenure and service during his career at Hein-Werner, P&H-Akerman, and InPro Corp.



John was also an avid sports enthusiast, fervently supporting the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers, and had a passion for NASCAR. His hobbies brought him much joy and connected him with a community of fellow fans.



John was a lifelong coach which included his daughter’s recreational softball teams and his son’s semi-recreational league in the Land O’Lakes western division. Many nights and weekends of his dedication built a strong foundation for his children’s love of sports and showcased his dedication to the community of Eagle.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, 302 2nd Street, Baraboo, Wisconsin on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral luncheon at the church hall. John will be laid to rest at St. Theresa’s Catholic Parish Cemetery in Eagle, Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Visitation will begin at the Church on Wednesday, September 25th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.



John’s life was marked by his unwavering commitment to his loved ones and his church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



John’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, or to Easter Seals, which helped John’s parents navigate through the early days of his fight with polio.