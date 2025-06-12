Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Ramsden was the kind of person whose presence made life feel a little steadier. He didn’t need fanfare – he led with quiet confidence, deep loyalty, and an open heart. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, Bernie passed away unexpectedly at the age of 82 in Friendship, Wisconsin. Though his chapter has closed, his story lives on in the people and places he touched along the way.

Born on December 5, 1942, in Oak Park, Illinois, Bernie was the first child of Eugene and Lempi (Wilson) Ramsden. He grew up in Elmwood Park, Illinois, a kid with an easy smile and a natural sense of responsibility. After graduating from Elmwood Park High School in 1960, Bernie answered a greater call and enlisted in the United States Navy. From 1962 – 1964, he served aboard the USS Long Beach, proudly navigating the seas as part of the nation’s first nuclear-powered surface warship.

But perhaps the greatest voyage of his life began on July 3, 1965, when he married Vera Carlson in Norwood Park, Illinois. The two were partners in every sense, building a life of love and devotion that would span nearly five decades. Together, they raised two daughters, Kimberly and Kristen, and built a warm home grounded in kindness, hard work, and laughter.

Bernie built a 37-year career at United Airlines, where he was known not only for his reliability and skill, but also for his pride in doing things right. His work took him behind the scenes of an industry that kept people connected – something that resonated with his deep sense of responsibility and service. Day in and day out, Bernie brought the same care and consistency to his job that he brought to every part of his life. While his title may have changed over the years, his approach never did: steady hands, a sharp mind, and a humble heart. For Bernie, it wasn’t just a job – it was a commitment, and one he fulfilled with distinction. In 2003, he retired, and the following year, he and Vera traded city life for the peaceful woods and winding trails of Arkdale, Wisconsin.

Bernie had a heart for the outdoors. He loved boating and riding ATVs. Folk music filled his home, and travel remained a lifelong joy. He was an active member of the Monroe Prairie ATV/UTV Club and never missed an opportunity to take the scenic route.

To his daughters, he was an anchor of strength and guidance. To his grandkids, he was simply Grandpa – a source of warmth, and always ready with a story. To friends and neighbors, he was the guy who showed up, helped out, and made you feel welcome.

Bernie’s story is one of gentle strength, deep love, and a heart always open to the world. He will be remembered not just in the places he walked or the trails he rode, but in every quiet moment that reminds us to slow down, breathe in the fresh air, and hold our loved ones close.

Bernie is survived by Kimberly (Lewis) Calgaro of Arkdale, WI; Kristen (Joseph) Oakey of Arlington Heights, IL; Nicole Calgaro (Tim Simmons) of Denver, CO; Robin Oakey of Arlington Heights, IL; his brother Bruce (Diane) Ramsden of Gurnee, IL; and his niece Jamie (Corey) Holmer, also of Gurnee. He is preceded in death by his parents and by Vera, his beloved wife and favorite co-pilot.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In the meantime, the family invites those who knew Bernie to honor him in the way he would’ve wanted – by spending time in nature, drinking a good glass of whiskey, reading a book, or offering a helping hand.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or Feline/Canine Friends, two causes close to Bernie’s heart.

