Gov. Tony Evers today signed Senate Bill 126, now 2025 Wisconsin Act 7, which delays the effective date of a provision of 2023 Wisconsin Act 126 that requires candidates, committees, political parties, and conduits to register with and submit campaign finance information reports to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, including relating to registration statements. The bill delays the effective date of this provision from July 1, 2025, to Dec. 1, 2027, to ensure the Wisconsin Ethics Commission has the time and resources to enact this change.





