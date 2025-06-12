St. Joe’s is marking five years in its new facility with a community celebration that offers a taste of the past and a look at its rich history.

On Tuesday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joe’s will serve a free 1950s-inspired lunch featuring a classic burger, fries, and malt ice cream. The retro menu honors 1951, the year the original St. Joe’s hospital was built, and will be served in the hospital café.

To celebrate its long-standing presence in the community, St. Joe’s will open its archives Monday, June 16, through Thursday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hillsboro Hospital Community Room 1. Visitors can explore photo albums, articles, and memorabilia that tell the story of more than 100 years of care by the side of Field Veterans Memorial Lake.

Since moving into the new facility in June 2020—right in the middle of a global pandemic—St. Joe’s has grown significantly. The hospital has added services including oncology, dermatology, audiology, chiropractic, palliative care, urology, and vascular care. It also introduced robotic technology for general and knee surgeries. In addition, St. Joe’s opened a new, 100% energy-independent clinic in Elroy, earned top scores for quality and patient experience across multiple years, and was recognized last year for providing the second highest rate of free and uncompensated care in Wisconsin.