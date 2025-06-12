Wa Du Shuda Silent Auction is approaching Fast!

There is still time to DONATE!

The Auction will be July 12, 2025

at Riverside Park Under the Pavillion from Noon to 5pm.

What a better way to be part of our Wa Du Shuda Day festivities, then to advertise your business or for individuals a chance to help the community via donations that can be gifted or auctioned off.

They may or may not be related to your business, however, you will definitely want to make sure your business info is attached!!

We are more than excited to host this event during our Wa Du Shuda Day Festival every year! Please let us know if you want to participate!!

All Proceeds will go towards the restoration of our Caboose!!

Items that are a huge hit…

Gift Certificates, grills, baskets, coolers,

sports tickets, lottery tickets… etc….

Please contact Brian Taylor

303-809-3942

or

Brinley Blair

608-799-1813

to arrange

a pick-up /drop off!