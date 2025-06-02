Mary Ann M. Peterson, age 90, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 6, 2025, 11:00 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, WI. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com