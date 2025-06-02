Edith “Edie” P. Martin, 82 years young, of Wonewoc and La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 30th, 2025, in Springfield, Illinois while in the care and comfort of her daughter Michelle, son-in-law Mark Ellenz and granddaughter Samantha Martin.

Born on August 17th, 1942 to Peter and Pauline Ennis in Wonewoc, Wisconsin; Edie was the baby of the large Ennis clan. She was the 9th of 9 children – Beverly, Donald, Joseph, John, Thomas, Irene, Susan, Esther, and finally Edie. She loved being the baby of the family, and always looked up to her big brothers and sisters, frequently speaking highly of them and reminiscing about all the wonderful times they had growing up in Wonewoc.

Edie was married twice. First to Karey Robert Bigham, with this union being blessed with two children, Karey Thomas Bigham and Valerie Ann Bigham. (Partner-Dale) She later married Larry Martin, which blessed her with Michelle June Martin / Ellenz. Edie is further survived by six grandchildren – Tanner, Cassie and Hunter Bigham, Devan Jensen, Samantha Martin, and Jacob Ellenz. She will be joining one other grandchild, Tisha Schulz, in heaven. Edie wanted all the grandkids to know that they were the joys of her life.

Edie had several jobs throughout her life, but when asked, her most favorite job was the many years she spent as a young waitress at the Valley Inn in Elroy, Wisconsin. This job gave her the ability, in her own words, the “gift of gab” and the ability to easily make friends. This skill carried on throughout her life. Edie also retired from Juneau County, Wisconsin as a Supervisor in the Juneau County Human Services Sheltered Workshop, supervising adults with disabilities. This also brought her great joy and a sense of leaving the world a better place than when she arrived.

Edie was an animal lover with a kind heart. She had horses, dogs, cats, barn cats, and loved all of them throughout her life. Even up to her final days, she would eagerly be watching the squirrels fight each other over food and call the instigator squirrel unflattering words at Michelle’s house.

Last but not least, Edie’s favorite hobby, up to her last days, was to get dressed up and go out to eat at her favorite restaurants. She loved fashion, jewelry, and make-up. We lovingly called her Elizabeth Taylor because of her fashion taste and how long it took Edie to get ready every day, even if it was to go see the Doctor or the grocery store. Her colorful palette of wardrobe choice lasted all her life to her final day.

Edie was one of a kind and we will miss her very much. Per Edie’s wishes, no services will be held, so instead, please plant a tree, be kind to an animal, and above all, get all dressed up and go to your favorite restaurant in honor of Edie.