Elaine S. Kurzydlo, age 76, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home on May 31, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born on April 27, 1949, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of Robert and Violet (Ferguson) Henderson. From the moment she entered this world, Elaine had a way of making everyone feel seen, heard, and loved. She was a constant source of joy, warmth, and kindness, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Whether as a devoted volunteer for Girl Scouts, 4-H, National Ski Patrol, or a loving member of her community, she touched countless lives with her generous spirit. She also enjoyed her time working at WWTC and teaching first aid and CPR to the community.

Elaine touched many lives with her warmth, kindness, and compassion. She had a deep love for family. She cherished every moment spent with her loved ones, creating a home full of laughter, support, and unwavering love. Family gatherings, holidays, and spontaneous get-togethers were always filled with her infectious smile and kind heart.

Her love for animals was equally profound. Whether it was caring for her beloved pets or supporting animal charities, she always demonstrated a profound respect for all creatures. She believed in the simple joy that animals bring to life and shared that love with everyone she met.

Elaine is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis; her daughters, Carla Nolden (Eric Greve) and Ami (Zac) Board; five beloved grandchildren, Kayla (Greg), Adam, Alexis (Caleb), Maddie, and Gracie; and one cherished great-grandchild, Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert, and her sister-in-law Marcy. She loved her family deeply and took great joy in being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

True to her spirit, Elaine wished for her life to be celebrated, not mourned. A brief memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI. Chaplain Shane Haynes will offer words of remembrance and a blessing at 3:30 p.m. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering at Zac and Ami’s home: (N4763 22nd Ave, Mauston.)

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine’s honor to two causes close to her heart: Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 345, Mauston, WI 53948 or Friends and Family Cancer Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 8, Mauston, WI 53948.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to all who supported Elaine and continue to honor her memory.