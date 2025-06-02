To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Governor Evers recently signed a $6.5 million contract to replace the pavement along WIS 21 between Sheridan Street in Necedah and Adams County line in Juneau County. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin June 2.

Chippewa Concrete Services is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to replace deteriorated pavement. Improvements include replacement of concrete pavement between Sheridan Street and the railroad crossing, updated curb ramps and traffic signals at the WIS 80 intersection, installation of a roundabout at County G and centerline and shoulder rumble strips in rural areas.

WIS 21 will remain open to traffic under single lane closures with flagging operations.

Project completion is scheduled for October 17. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Southwest Region:

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.