Bonnie Lou Ellis, age 66, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Born on December 12, 1958, in Watertown, Wisconsin, Bonnie was the daughter of George and Gertrude (Gloede) Graham. She was raised in Appleton and graduated from Neenah High School with the Class of 1977. Bonnie spent much of her working life at Choice Beverage in Neenah and in several deli stores throughout the Fox Valley area.

On June 10, 2020, she married Timothy S. Ellis in Portage, Wisconsin. Together, they made their home in Dell Prairie Township, Adams County.

Bonnie will be remembered for her love of cooking, baking, gardening, and caring for her beloved dog, Gizmo. She found joy in feeding birds and tending to her home.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Ken, Allen, and Eugene.

She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Ellis; sisters Phyllis (Randy), Penny Graham, and Debra (Mark) Shields; brother Greg (Sue) Graham; stepson Jeffrey Ellis; granddaughter Kira Ellis; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, no formal services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.roseberrys.com.