WIAA REGIONAL Semi-Final Baseball Scores

Division 3

Viroqua 10 Bangor 2

Division 4

Blair-Taylor 10 Cashton 1

Eleva-Strum 4 Royall 3 (Jackson Bender 2×3 Triple)

De Soto 4 Weston 0

 

WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Softball Scores

Division 1

Sun Prairie East 3 Tomah 0

Division 5

Ithaca 4 Brookwood 1