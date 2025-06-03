Local Prep Scores from Monday 6/2
WIAA REGIONAL Semi-Final Baseball Scores
Division 3
Viroqua 10 Bangor 2
Division 4
Blair-Taylor 10 Cashton 1
Eleva-Strum 4 Royall 3 (Jackson Bender 2×3 Triple)
De Soto 4 Weston 0
WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Softball Scores
Division 1
Sun Prairie East 3 Tomah 0
Division 5
Ithaca 4 Brookwood 1
