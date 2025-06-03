Nick Whalen Named New Head Football Coach at Mauston High School!

Mauston High School is proud to announce the hiring of Nick Whalen as the new head coach of the Golden Eagles football program. Whalen brings with him 15 years of coaching experience at both the collegiate and high school levels, offering a deep well of knowledge and leadership to the team.

His collegiate coaching experience includes time at Western Kentucky University, Carthage College, and Montana State University, among others. On the high school front, Whalen has been a key part of several successful football programs across Wisconsin, including stints at Jefferson, Marshall, Brodhead-Juda, Kewaskum, and Darlington.

Whalen’s wide-ranging background is expected to bring new energy and perspective to Mauston football. His ability to develop talent and implement effective, competitive strategies at various levels of play makes him an exciting addition to the program.