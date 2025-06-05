Betty Meinhardt, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Connell’s Cedar Shack in Adams, Wisconsin. Betty will be laid to rest at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship.

Betty was born on February 23, 1952, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, to Louis Jacob and Delores Olga (Brey) Geiger. She grew up in New Ulm, Minnesota, and later married Michael Charles Meinhardt on July 6, 1970, in Watertown, South Dakota. Upon Mike’s return from serving in the U.S. Army, the couple lived in Cedar and New Ulm Minnesota, before moving to Friendship, Wisconsin in 1983.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Betty was known for her strong work ethic and caring spirit. Over the years, she worked at Castle Rock Container, Adams County Memorial Hospital, and Citgo, before retiring from her role as a Job Coach for the disabled with Adams County in 2018.

Betty loved the outdoors, especially camping, and was an avid reader. She had a deep love for animals especially her dog Bandit and supported local animal welfare causes.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 55 years, Mike Meinhardt of Friendship; sons Mike (Kim) Meinhardt of Friendship, Jamie (Jennifer) Meinhardt of White Creek, Dan (Nichol) Meinhardt of Reedsburg, and Louis (Jamie) Meinhardt of Dellwood; and her cherished grandchildren: Devon, Tim, Mandy (Nathan), Mikayla (Logan), Austin, Colton, Jordann, Dayne, Carsen, Autumn, Orion, Chloe, and Mason.

She is further survived by her brother Leon (Shirley) Geiger; sisters Sharon Brush and Linda (Gary) Watson; sisters-in-law Lori and Dee Geiger and many loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Delores Geiger; her brothers Lester and LeRoy Geiger; sister Dianne Vonderharr; and brothers-in-law Jack Brush and Ron Vonderharr.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff at Our House Assisted Living Memory Care and Hospice in Wisconsin Rapids for the outstanding care Betty received over the past year.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Betty’s name may be directed to the Adams County Humane Society.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information can be found at www.roseberrys.com.