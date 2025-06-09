Sharon Marie Mattox, a cherished mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family at House of the Dove Hospice Center in Marshfield, WI. She was born on February 7, 1946, in Mauston, WI, to Melvin & Lorraine Cook. Sharon married Richard C. Gulas on January 7, 1967, although the union ended in divorce, their marriage was blessed with four children. She found true love and married William C. Mattox on October 11, 1986. They spent many wonderful years together traveling the United States, spending time with their family, and participating in community events.

Sharon was a lady who wore many hats in her lifetime. In addition to being a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she spent many years working with local optometrists as an Optometry Tech, she worked with Adams County Memorial Hospital in the ER as an ER Tech, as an EMT and in the Outpatient Clinics, she was co-owner in AF Floral; and in her retirement was involved in the local chapter of Partners of Wisconsin Healthcare Association, Inc. Sharon had a deep and abiding faith in Christ and took comfort in the sure and certain hope of eternal life provided through that faith. She was a lifelong, faithful member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. She was very honored and thankful to be a part of the process of establishing a congregation in Adams-Friendship; from the humble beginnings at the community center, to the days at the “Purple Palace”, to the joyous move to the new church building in 2020. Sharon faithfully attended weekly services and thoroughly enjoyed worshipping God and fellowshipping with other believers.

Sharon was known for her ability to create beautiful floral arrangements, amazing birthday cakes when her children were little, and even an occasional wedding cake in her younger years. She took pride and enjoyed watching her children grow and start families of their own. Sharon could instantly make you feel at home and always hosted the family’s Sunday dinners, Packer or Badger game days, and holiday celebrations. Her home was filled with laughter & love, plenty of food, and the occasional late-night poker or dominoes game with family and friends. Sharon had an unwavering dedication to her family, rarely missing an extra-curricular school game, choral concert or band performance of her children and grandchildren who lived in town (Chris, Victoria,

Mikayla & Chase); and traveling to many ballet performances for her granddaughter Danielle. She found great joy in several hobbies; she loved traveling with her husband Bill and family to Yellowstone, the Black Hills, and Washington, DC, spending time with friends in the Northwoods seeing the beautiful fall tree colors and choosing the perfect Christmas or birthday gifts for those she loved.

Sharon is survived by her children; Lisa (Ron) Allen, Carol (Dan) Wood, David (Bobbi) Gulas and Jennnifer Gulas-Schultz; grandchildren, Danielle (Mark) Baughman, Christopher (Allexys Meyers) Collins, Victoria (Kainen Dyer) Collins, Mikayla (Cole) Trzesniak, and Chase Gulas along with 2 great-grandchildren Ezra Sasser & Harper Baughman and the newest great-grandchild Baby (Chris) Collins due in November 2025. She is also survived by her sister Carol Cook, brothers Bob (Rose) Cook & Bill (Karen) Cook, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin & Lorraine Cook, and her beloved husband, William C. Mattox.

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, family & friends are invited to gather for a visitation at 11:30 AM, with a Memorial Service at 12:30 PM which will be followed by a light luncheon at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 511 West Lake Street, Friendship, WI 53934. Private family graveside services will be held at Hancock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon’s memory.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Moundview Hospital, Marshfield Hospital, and the wonderful and caring nursing staff at House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI, for the amazing care she received during her hospice stay, along with Roseberry’s Funeral Home.