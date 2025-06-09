Raymond Walter Peterson, 63, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025 in the comfort of his home.

Born January 27, 1962 to Elizabeth and Richard Peterson I, Ray was a dedicated tool and die machinist whose strong work ethic and skilled hands left a lasting mark. Ray’s true pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Leana Peterson; his children, Kaylee Peterson (Kevin), Richard Peterson III (Amber), Beverly Johnson (Jacob), and Rosalind Peterson; and his cherished grandchildren, Mackenzie “Jack” Peterson and Everett Radant. He also leaves behind his sister Cynthia Peterson and his brother Richard Peterson II.

Ray had a deep love for the simple joys in life—cruising on his motorcycle, turning up the music, and spending time with his loyal dogs, Griffin and Clyde. He had a legendary sweet tooth and an unshakable love for bacon—if there was dessert on the table or the smell of bacon in the air, Ray wasn’t far behind. His sense of humor, big heart, and quiet strength will be remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Ray by spending time with those you love. Share a story, take a ride, turn up your favorite song—make the memories that truly matter.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.