Evelyn Hope “Toot” Parrish (nee Caldwell), age 96, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2025, at Fairview in Mauston, Wisconsin. Born on October 2, 1929, in Ontario, Wisconsin, Evelyn lived a long and full life marked by devotion to her family, remarkable creativity, and an enduring spirit of generosity.

She shared her life with her beloved husband, Theron Parrish, with whom she built a home filled with warmth, laughter, and the comforting hum of a busy household. Together they raised thirteen children: Conrad (Janice) Parrish of New Lisbon, Wisconsin; Carol Kowalke of Big Bend, Wisconsin; Terry (Andrea) Parrish of New Lisbon, Wisconsin; Mike Parrish of Baraboo, Wisconsin; Janet (Mark) Kast of Hillpoint, Wisconsin; Jerome (Kathy) Parrish of La Valle, Wisconsin; Peter (Chris) Parrish of Edwards, New York; Les (Joy) Parrish of Reedsburg, Wisconsin; Mary Jo Parrish of Glenwood, Wisconsin; Tom Parrish of La Valle, Wisconsin; Bert (Darlene) Parrish of Baraboo, Wisconsin; Kris (Denise) Parrish of Vermilion, Ohio; and their late daughter, Jane Parrish. Evelyn’s legacy lives on through each of them and the many lives they touch. She is further survived by her sister, Coral Moore, and by too many grandchildren to count. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Theron, and her daughter, Jane.

A gifted craftswoman with nimble fingers and boundless patience, Evelyn was known for her handmade rag rugs and countless other creations. She and Theron spent many hours together in their craft room—he at the loom and she sewing rags into beautiful pieces that found homes across the region. From stuffed animals to baby bibs, microwave bowls, and baked potato bags, Evelyn’s handiwork was a staple at local craft fairs for years. Her talent for sewing extended far beyond crafting; she could mend or fix just about anything with a needle and thread.

Her resourcefulness was matched only by her culinary prowess. With thirteen children to feed, she mastered the art of canning and preserving—her basement shelves were always lined with jars of garden-fresh produce. Her kitchen was the heart of her home; her pots and pans were large enough to feed an army—and often did. No one ever left Evelyn’s house hungry; visitors were always welcomed with open arms and a hearty meal.

Evelyn also delighted in her large coffee cup collection, each mug a reflection of her warmth and humor. Friends and family will forever remember her with a steaming cup of coffee in hand, ready to share stories, laughter, and comfort.

Her life was one of quiet strength and tireless dedication. Whether working beside Theron in their shared hobbies, preparing meals that brought people together, or savoring her daily coffee, Evelyn created a home where love was abundant and memories were made daily.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Rev. Paul Prange officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home.

