Gail was born in Menasha, Wisconsin on July 23, 1942 to Lillian and Richard Zimmer. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Menasha in 1960 and attended Fox Valley Tech in Appleton for Accounting.

In a wedding dress she designed and sewed herself, Gail married the love of her life, David Hitchcock in 1967. The couple moved to Elroy that same year when they purchased Dave’s Barber Shop. They welcomed their first daughter, Carrie in 1968 and second daughter Julie in 1970.

Gail worked at the Bank of Elroy for over a decade, until a major career change in 1980 when Gail enrolled in barber school at Madison Area Technical College. Upon graduation in 1982, Gail joined David at the barber shop as one of the only female barbers in the state. The couple worked side by side until their retirement in 2005.

A natural leader, Gail worked tirelessly to improve the community she loved. As a member of the Elroy Area Advancement Association, she led the drive for new playground equipment for the kids of Elroy. She led the Strong Bones exercise program at the Elroy Library and was a founder of the Elroy Quilt Show. She volunteered countless hours for St Patrick’s Parish, Home & Community Educators, Rolling Hills 4-H, The Elroy Fair, bingo at the American Legion and as a Master Gardener.

Gail enjoyed fishing, long drives and trips to the cabin with David and her grandsons, Ryan and Dan. Being a grandmother was the highlight of her life. More than anything Gail loved spending time with her grandsons and she did her best to spoil them.

Retirement allowed Gail to combine her passion for quilting with her love of travel, as she and her friends traveled the country to attend quilt shows, quilt seminars and quilt retreat weekends. Gail was also, a painter, a stained-glass artist and a baker of the best pies.

Gail, 83, passed peacefully on December 3, 2025 surrounded by her husband and daughters. Although the light in Elroy has dimmed, Heaven now shines brighter.

Gail is survived by David, her husband of 58 years; daughter, Carrie Esch (Bryant Esch); grandsons, Ryan Esch (Vanessa Komada) and Danny Esch; daughter, Julie Hitchcock (Ilija Stojsavljevic); brother, William Zimmer and many friends and quilting cohorts.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Richard Zimmer; infant sisters, Mary and Margaret and good friend (and fellow candy maker) Dottie Kimball.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy, with Father John officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Elroy. A time of visitation will be at the Church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com