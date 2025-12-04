Sgt Edward (Ed) Heller, age 64, passed away on December 1, 2025 in his home in Adams.

Ed was born to Marian and Albert Heller on August 28,1961 in Fond du lac, WI. After a premature start Ed grew into a strong young man. Ed Graduated Montello High School in 1979. After high school Ed joined the Marine Corps. He spent eight years in the Marines, where he met Linda Cuellar and her son Michael while stationed in California. They married in 1982 and had two children together Erik and Jenny. They later divorced. After the military, Ed work for Harvest Silo and other farms. Ed met Carla Modglin in 2002. Together they raised Carla’s four children: Llyod, Ashley, Dalton and Louis. After 21 years together they married in 2023. After Ed retired from farming, he was a crossing guard and janitor for the Adams/Friendship school district.

Ed is survived by his wife Carla Heller, Children Erik (Amanda) Heller of Wild Rose, Jenny Kutzleb (special friend John) of Berlin, Michael (Julie) Crum of Tallahassee, FL, Lloyd Modglin of Westfield, Ashley (Dusty) King of Portage, Dalton Modglin (special friend Jessica) of Arkdale, and Louis Modglin of Arkdale, 8 Grandchildren, his mother Marian Heller of Germania, his siblings Phyllis Hoffman (special friend Jerry) of Princeton, Don (Missy) Heller of Budson, Patti (Jim) Dempsey of Fennimore. Ed is further survived by many extended family and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his father Albert Heller, father-in-law Les Hamilton Sr., mother-in-law Dolores Hamilton, son-in-law Ronald Kutzleb, brother-in-law Alan Hoffman, Maternal Grandparents, Paternal Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Ed was a kindhearted man who loved fishing, hunting, his country, and his family. Ed will be missed by many.

There will be a graveside service held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025 at Emmanuel Lutheran cemetery with Military honors (in case of poor weather the ceremony will be held in the Church Hall), W1561 Evergreen Ln, Montello, WI. A celebration of life will follow at the Longbranch Saloon in Germainia, W1936 Eagle. Rd, Neshkoro, WI 54960.

