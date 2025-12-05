Marguerite “Marge” Waller, age 103, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, December 02, 2025 at Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the South Arkdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Marge was born September 07, 1922 in Koshkonong, Wisconsin to Harry H. and Lillian F. (Miller) Barnes. At the age of 16 Marge moved to Chicago, ILL to work as a maid and later at W.T. Grants, where she was a waitress and clerk. On November 08, 1947, Marge was married to Chester “Chet” Waller at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church and their wedding dance was at the “Spot in the Woods”. Marge and Chet lived in Madison where Chet was employed by Oscar Meyers and Marge was a retail clerk at Arlan’s Dept. Store. They were both very active member of American Legion Post #501 with Marge being Auxiliary President.

When Chet and Marge retired in 1988, they moved to Adams County and built a new home on a section of Chet’s home farm property on Cty Hwy Z. They were very active members of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, with Marge being the Chairman of the Altar Guild, she also served two terms as President of the Ladies Aid (TLCW). Marge also helped organize the Church’s 150th Anniversary in 2003.

After Chet died in 2013, Marge continued to live in their home until she was 93 years old when she then moved into assisted living at then Liberty Village, now known as Rosebrooke Senior Living.

Marge was also a member of Moundview Memorial Partners, the VFW Auxiliary and Military Order of Purple Heart 168 Auxiliary.

Marge also enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, serving on Altar Guild, traveling and fishing.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Lillian Barnes; three brothers: Jesse (Lois), Roy (Ethel) and Thomas Barnes; four sisters Dorothy (Harry) Stanley, Bernice Barnes, Inez (Don) Garlock and Betty (Donald) Waller; and brothers-in-law, James Stormoen and Fritz Lord .

Marge is survived by two sisters: Lillian Stormoen and Lola Lord; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and several close friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.