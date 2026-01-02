Murray, Douglas D. Age 84 of Tomah
Douglas D. Murray, 84 of Tomah and formerly of Kendall, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at the Serenity House surrounded by his loving family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026, 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Tomah. Pastor Rogness will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church and on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2026 at 8:49 AM, and is filed under Obituaries. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.