Douglas D. Murray, 84 of Tomah and formerly of Kendall, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at the Serenity House surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026, 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Tomah. Pastor Rogness will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall.



Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church and on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.