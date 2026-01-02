Step back into the glitz and glamour of the 1920s while supporting Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s mission to support local healthcare.

Join the foundation for Flappers & Fedoras: A Casino Night Gala on Saturday, March 7 at Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. This event will feature exquisite food, entertainment, and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in our community.

With appetizers, a plated dinner, and our own speakeasy casino, you can join your fellow guys and gals to use your ‘Funny Money’ to see if Lady Luck is on your side. In addition to the casino, there will be other raffles and games for you to enjoy.

Our mission is to raise funds to support local healthcare through the work of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation. Funds raised will go to support the areas of greatest need at the medical center which include building projects, needed medical equipment, healthcare scholarships, and community health education events.

This event is sure to be the Bee’s Knees! General admission, group opportunities, and sponsorships are now available. For purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.milebluff.com/gala or call the foundation office at 608-847-2735.