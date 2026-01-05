Richard H. Lankey, age 90 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, January 2, 2026 at his home.

He was born on June 14, 1935 in Hillsboro, the son of Homer and Alice (Gehri) Lankey. Dick grew up in the Wonewoc area, attending St. Paul’s Lutheran Grade School and graduating from the Wonewoc High School.

Richard was united in marriage to ReDonna Radtke on September 12, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc.

Early on, Dick had a canned milk route and then drove semi for Korth Transfer for many years. Dick and ReDonna moved to their farm in the Town of Woodland in 1964, they began farming and milking cows, continued milking until 1997. In 1973, they built a new barn and expanded their herd. The main farms were sold in 1988. Also in 1988, Dick then started Lankey Custom Bagging Rental providing silage bagging services in the area. ReDonna passed away on August 6, 2002.

Dick was very much a family man, enjoying many times with children and grandchildren and also an active person in the community. He served on several St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Boards, the Town of Woodland Board, for several years as Chairman of the Fire Association in Wonewoc.

He also enjoyed his life in the country on the farm, watching the abundance of wildlife throughout the seasons. Country Music was also a favorite, even enjoying trips to Nashville.

On December 9, 2009, Richard married Sherryl Roehling and enjoyed spending time together. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2021.

Survivors include his children, Mark (Jodi) Lankey and Mary (Patrick) Shore; Sherry’s son, Josh (Lisa) Roehling and family; grandchildren, Mindy (Toby) Boldon, Austin Shore, and Justin (Andrea) Haugh; great grandchildren, Ella & Rhett Boldon, Makenna Haugh, Izebell Haugh and Riley Bolden and sister, Jolene Feddersen.

In addition to his wives, ReDonna and Sherryl, he was preceded in death by his Parents; grandchildren, Lucas Lankey, Nicole Boldon, Brock Haugh and Chase Haugh; an unborn great grandson, Christian Boldon and brother, Russell Lankey.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc and at the Church on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Denise Huntley, a family friend and Agrace Hospice for their personal care giving to Dick these past weeks.

