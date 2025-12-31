Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/30
Boys Basketball
Hillsboro 58 Adams-Friendship 39 (Miles Ravenscroft 24points)
Tomah 72 Rice Lake 47
De Soto 74 Wonewoc-Center 37
Cashton 65 Independence/Gilmanton 58
Onalaska Luther 87 Ripon 61
Berlin 67 Owen-Withee 41
Wilmont Union 60 Wisconsin Dells 45
Weyauwega-Freemont 78 Omro 75
Girls Basketball
La Crosse Central 68 Reedsburg 42
Adams-Friendship 66 Sparta 58
Royall 42 Richland Center 36 (Elizabeth Klipstein 11points to lead Royall)
Royall 51 Kickapoo 30 (Bria Gruen 13points)
De Soto 79 Wonewoc-Center 35
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 57 Hillsboro 32
Independence/Gilmanton 53 Cashton 27
Weyauwega-Freemont 56 Wautoma 22
Wisconsin Dells 73 Wilmont Union 36
Girls Hockey
Fox City Stars 6 Badger lightning 0
Bay Area 4 Tomah/BRF 1
