Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 58 Adams-Friendship 39 (Miles Ravenscroft 24points)

Tomah 72 Rice Lake 47

De Soto 74 Wonewoc-Center 37

Cashton 65 Independence/Gilmanton 58

Onalaska Luther 87 Ripon 61

Berlin 67 Owen-Withee 41

Wilmont Union 60 Wisconsin Dells 45

Weyauwega-Freemont 78 Omro 75

 

 

Girls Basketball

La Crosse Central 68 Reedsburg 42

Adams-Friendship 66 Sparta 58

Royall 42 Richland Center 36 (Elizabeth Klipstein 11points to lead Royall)

Royall 51 Kickapoo 30 (Bria Gruen 13points)

De Soto 79 Wonewoc-Center 35

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 57 Hillsboro 32

Independence/Gilmanton 53 Cashton 27

Weyauwega-Freemont 56 Wautoma 22

Wisconsin Dells 73 Wilmont Union 36

 

Girls Hockey

Fox City Stars 6 Badger lightning 0

Bay Area 4 Tomah/BRF 1