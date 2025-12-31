Boys Basketball

Sparta 59 Hillsboro 45 (Braun Jirschele 16points to lead the Tigers)

Ellsworth 60 Adams-Friendship 41

Omro 81 Wautoma 48

Wilmont Union 52 Ripon 47

Westfield 66 Markesan 62

Stratford 59 Berlin 56

Onalaska Luther 70 Wisconsin Dells 58

Tomah 81 St. Croix Central 48

 

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 62 Turtle Lake 45

Darlington 45 Bangor 39

Wisconsin Dells 63 Onalaska Luther 29

Beloit Turner 55 Adams Friendship 42

Wilmont Union 52 Ripon 39

Omro 71 Wautoma 12

La Crosse Logan 33 Reedsburg 24

 

Girls Hockey

Tomah/BRF 4 Arrowhead 0

Tomah/BRF 2 Hayward 1