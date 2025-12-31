Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/29
Boys Basketball
Sparta 59 Hillsboro 45 (Braun Jirschele 16points to lead the Tigers)
Ellsworth 60 Adams-Friendship 41
Omro 81 Wautoma 48
Wilmont Union 52 Ripon 47
Westfield 66 Markesan 62
Stratford 59 Berlin 56
Onalaska Luther 70 Wisconsin Dells 58
Tomah 81 St. Croix Central 48
Girls Basketball
Hillsboro 62 Turtle Lake 45
Darlington 45 Bangor 39
Wisconsin Dells 63 Onalaska Luther 29
Beloit Turner 55 Adams Friendship 42
Wilmont Union 52 Ripon 39
Omro 71 Wautoma 12
La Crosse Logan 33 Reedsburg 24
Girls Hockey
Tomah/BRF 4 Arrowhead 0
Tomah/BRF 2 Hayward 1
