On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Cypress Avenue, Adams County, WI for a reported domestic violence disturbance involving a firearm. Initial information provided by the caller was that the offender had discharged a firearm several times and had been involved in a physical altercation at the residence. Upon arrival of deputies, contact was made with members at the residence, in an initial search for the suspect he was not located. An exterior search was conducted and deputies observed shoe impressions in the snow which were heading north from the residence. K-9 Tekla was deployed for a track. K-9 Tekla tracked from the residence across several farm fields, through thick wooded areas with briars and across a roadway. After approximately 35 minutes of tracking and approximately 3/4 of a mile, the track entered a barn located on a separate property. The barn was stacked with round hay bales. K-9 Tekla went to the back corner of the barn and indicated the suspect was located high in the barn at which time deputies could see the suspect. The suspect was on top of hay bales approximately 20 feet up, near the rafters and initially did not comply with deputies commands. With the assistance of K9 Tekla and after giving several minutes of verbal commands the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Jail.