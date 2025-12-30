Blood Drive Coming Up at MBMC
The holidays are a time for giving, and what better gift than the gift of life? Donating blood is a gift that can save lives. Please consider donating at the two-day blood drive, held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, January 7 and Thursday, January 8 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Appointments are strongly encouraged for anyone who would like to donate, but walk-ins will be welcomed.
To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center in the mobile drives.
