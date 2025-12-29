Frederick Raymond Becker, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2025, at the age of 83 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Fred was the son of John and Evelyn (McGuire) Becker and was born on July 28, 1942, in Necedah, Wisconsin, Fred’s life was a testament to his enduring love for his family, his passion for his work, and his unwavering commitment to his community.

Fred was a proud graduate of Necedah High School, class of 1960, and furthered his education at UW-La Crosse. After college, he returned to his hometown of Necedah, where he would establish and operate Becker Forest Products for 50 years. His dedication to the forestry business was not just a career but a calling. Fred loved logging and took great pride in his work, which was evident to all who knew him.

He married the love of his life, Diana Siegler on October 21, 1967, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, and together they built a beautiful family, including their children Mark (Cristina) Becker of Mauston, Philip (Shauna) Becker of Golden Valley, MN, and Jennifer (Jerrod) Knee of New Lisbon. Fred was a doting grandfather to Avery, Hallie, Canaan, Vivianna, Solomon, Giovanna, Shea, Cassius, Gwenyth, Aria, and Parker, whose activities and milestones he followed with great enthusiasm and pride.

Fred’s interests were as rich and varied as his life. He relished the time spent at the family vacation home in Chetek, where memories were made and laughter was shared. At his home in Necedah, Fred’s Bar was the setting for countless celebrations, stories, and friendships — a reflection of his generous spirit and love of good company. An avid traveler, he enjoyed exploring new places from the comfort of his RV, and he enjoyed being out on the water, boating with his family. A lifelong sports enthusiast, Fred was a fervent supporter of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Those who knew Fred will remember him as a kind man who would help anyone with anything that he could, a friendly man who was always ready for a conversation with a smile, and a gentle soul whose kindness touched the lives of many. His presence was a comfort, his advice was sought after, and his legacy is one of love, hard work, and integrity.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Becker, his infant brother Jerry Becker, and his siblings Joseph, John, James, Raymond, Eileen Becker, Sharon Ravenscroft, and Evelyn (Sis) Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (2001 S. Main St.) Necedah, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, and also at